Of all the makeup products out there, mascara really is magic. Even if you have to sacrifice every other beauty item in a mad panic in the morning, a quick swipe across the lashes, with the right mascara, and you'll instantly look transformed; more awake, bright-eyed, polished. Few of us were blessed with long, fluttery, voluminous eyelashes, but thankfully they can be easily achieved with the right wand.
Whether you're going for a Twiggy doe-eyed look, a spidery Kardashian super-curl, or dark rimmed, double eyelashes a la Elizabeth Taylor, there's a mascara out there for you. And while many of us reach for luxury skincare products or expensive foundations, some of the best mascaras available can actually be found on the high street. Here are the cheapest (all under £15) and most effective mascaras you need to add your makeup bag now.