Kourtney Kardashian Is Officially Breaking Into The Beauty Industry — Again

The Kourtney Kardashian brand has been carefully created over years of embracing holistic wellness and beauty practices: her firm stance on clean eating, love of ancient Ayurvedic ideas, and even her time spent as a brand ambassador for Manuka Doctor all play a part. There's no denying that Kourtney's got her lane.
But just when we thought it was as good as it gets, Kourtney announced her newest venture — and this time it's not focused on wellness, per se. Following in the footsteps of her baby sisters Kim K. and Kylie Jenner, Kourtney is officially going into the beauty biz... again. (She was part of the Kardashians' original launch years ago.)
According to records from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Kourtney's company, 2DIE4KOURT, filed paperwork to trademark the word "Kourt" under the cosmetics goods/services category last week. The news, which first broke on TMZ this morning, comes after an ambiguous Instagram story featuring variations of the Kourt logo next to a Kylie Cosmetics note pad. Finally, the puzzle pieces are starting to come together.
While there aren't any further details on the specifics of "Kourt," this hasn't stopped Twitter from making some guesses of their own. "She should do a skin care line or something with natural products since she promotes being healthy (and) clean eating," one user Tweeted in response to the TMZ news. Another shared, "I got a idea sis. You should produce full body cosmetics and body glitter." Although the opinions are divided, we can only hope that her cosmetics line turns out as iconic as her sisters'.
