When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Whether or not you've been blessed with naturally full lashes, a few falsies can make a world of difference when it comes to defining your eyes. The only downside? Traditional faux lashes can be a pain to put on. Individual lashes, on the other hand, are so much easier. All you need is a pair of tweezers, some lash glue, and a little patience.
In the video above, we show you how to create that iconic Twiggy-inspired lash look without all the fuss. Simply grab a pack of individuals (we love these) and dip the ends into some lash glue. Then, using tweezers, carefully place each bundle onto your top and bottom lash line, one quarter of an inch apart. See? Easy.
