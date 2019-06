I Struggled With Acne For Years — But It Wasn't Acne At All

Because there's no one known "cause" of rosacea, I had to educate myself on the common triggers. "We don’t know exactly what causes it, but popular triggers are stress, alcohol , extremes in temperature, and some spices,” says Dr. Day. But once it's been triggered, she says, you'll figure it out quickly — as in, within a day. In being more observant with my skin, I realised that heat, exercise, and dairy caused my skin to flare up. I also removed all the harsh peels and exfoliants from my bathroom cabinets and stocked up on oil cleansers , redness-reducing mists, and masks that work well for sensitive skin. As for blemishes, I use a spot treatment so that it’s only focused on the blemish and not irritating the rest of my face.