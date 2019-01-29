Is Sound Meditation The Answer To Your Anxiety?

There is no singular "solution" for anxiety, and the medical community has yet to endorse sound meditation. As Buckley makes clear, "living with anxiety can be very difficult and there are things you can try to help but remember, what works for one person may not work for another." The NHS advises cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), applied relaxation, antidepressants, beta blockers and pregabalin (always consult your GP before beginning any course of medication), along with regular exercise, cutting down on smoking and caffeine, and getting a solid amount of sleep. Anxiety UK offers CBT, counselling and clinical hypnotherapy. "All of these therapies have different benefits to clients and can work to help reduce the feelings of anxiety that individuals experience," Lidbetter notes. But where many of these pathways to recovery require long waiting times and saintly patience, sound meditation is easy, immediate, and doesn’t come with a long list of side-effects. Who knows, maybe you’ll become a gongvert.