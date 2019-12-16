Jasmine*, 27 (whose name we have changed, as she has experienced backlash for getting filler in the past), asked her boyfriend to contribute towards a lip filler procedure for Christmas last year. "All I really wanted for Christmas was a pair of Dr. Martens and lip fillers. I asked my parents for the boots as there's no way they would pay towards cosmetic stuff," she told R29. "I asked my boyfriend upfront and said I wanted money towards lip filler, although not the whole amount as it was £185 a pop, which I thought was steep for a present. He wasn't happy about it and refused at first. He made it clear that he thought I was throwing away money and always tells me I look great as I am. I reasoned that anything else he got me would be a waste as I wouldn't use or enjoy it as much as I would filler. Plus, if I had to pay for the procedure myself, it would have taken me months to save up, which meant we wouldn't be able to go out for dinner or on dates for a while."



Eventually, Jasmine's boyfriend did gift her money for Christmas and she booked in for lip filler. "He agreed that if filler will make me feel better, that's my decision. My parents on the other hand hate filler. They know I get my lips done and tell me how OTT and ridiculous they look. I don't think they do, as I go for a very natural amount and people who find out I have filler don't believe me! All of my friends are pro-cosmetics if it's not 'overdone', but I'm the only one who has ever had filler because it's so expensive."