Dear Daniela: Will A Retinol Lip Treatment Make My Lips Soft, Smooth & Plump?

Otherwise, heed Dr Nima’s advice about general hydration: "The less your water intake, the greater the likelihood of dry lips." And my dentist, Dr Okoye will be fuming if I don’t mention that keeping your teeth and gums healthy can actually help prolong the life of your pout, too. As we age, our teeth and jaw continue to move in a way that can exacerbate the minimisation of the lips, but a good dentist can give you more bespoke advice about that. Don’t smoke (for so many reasons), stay hydrated, and stay protected.