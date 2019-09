Dear Daniela: Will A Retinol Lip Treatment Make My Lips Soft, Smooth & Plump?

I asked Dr Nima , who specialises in all things lippy for his take. He explained: "[Retinol] products are usually advocated for use as an anti-ageing ingredient for the face to help eradicate fine lines and wrinkles. Due to the fact that retinol may potentially cause irritation and flaking of the lips, a retinol-based lip product may cause some level of discomfort." He didn’t seem particularly convinced that the potential anti-ageing benefits of retinol around the lip area would outweigh the potential risks of dryness and flaking, and while I’m sure most retinol lip products have been formulated not to be irritating, it begs the question: Is the retinol going to be strong enough to do anything? Also, generally speaking, you apply retinol once a day in the evening, go to bed, then load up on SPF the next day. So constantly reapplying it? I’m not sure, and neither was Dr Nima.