So what’s a girl to do? Until you get the all-clear from your doctor, you’re going to have to get creative. If you’re using retinol for the anti-ageing purposes, you can find some of those qualities elsewhere. For example, bakuchiol is the latest star ingredient on the scene. Derived from the Indian psoralea corylifolia plant, a new trial published in the British Journal of Dermatology found that it reduced dark spots and fine lines at the same rate as retinol . "Bakuchiol has been shown to activate a number of chemical pathways in skin cells that ultimately lead to improved collagen production, decreased collagen breakdown and reduction of melanin (pigment) synthesis. The overall net effect seems to be an improvement in fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation which are commonly associated with the natural ageing process of the skin," said Dr Anjali Mahto , consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic.