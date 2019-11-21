Gemstones have influenced some of the buzziest recent beauty trends: Jade nails, rose quartz hair, and marble-inspired designs are just a few ways they've taken a front seat over the past year. Not only are the colourful stones pretty to look at, but their healing properties also carry weight in the beauty world — which is why, for the latest episode of Beauty With Mi, Mi-Anne visited licensed acupuncturist Elizabeth Trattner to try her Instagram-famous Gemstone Facial.
The service, which can cost up to £300, utilises acupuncture, facial cupping, Gua Sha massage, aromatherapy, and the strategic placement of colourful healing crystals and stones to de-puff and destress high-strung skin. Whatever tension you carry when you walk in for a facial, Trattner's goal is to have you feeling zen and glowy long after you step out. Press play to watch Mi-Anne get the full gemstone treatment, above.
