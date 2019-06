Like all of the brand's K.I.S.S.I.N.G. lipsticks , the bullet went on creamy and smooth, and the formula felt very moisturizing on my lips. The shade is pinker than what I use on the daily, but I have to say, I wasn't the least bit mad at how it brightened my olive complexion. According to a press release, the new shade was born from Tilbury's years of combining two of her most popular lipstick shades ( Bitch Perfect and Pillow Talk ) to create a bespoke lip color when doing Rowling's makeup. And pro tip: The shade also doubles as a peachy cream blush that melts into skin.