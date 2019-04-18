Charlotte Tilbury's New Glowgasm Collection Is Finally Here

Charlotte Tilbury has done it again: claimed our paychecks in exchange for her luxe, gold-plated highlighter wands and ribbed lipstick bullets. Leveling up her already-iconic line of makeup, the Queen of Glow just dropped a shiny, new collection — and it's so good, we're predicting the quickest sellout since Gwyneth Paltrow and Amal Clooney both publicly endorsed Tilbury's best-selling rose-mauve lipstick Pillow Talk.
Per the brand's signature sexy, rock n' roll vibes, Tilbury titled her newest five-piece collection Glowgasm — equal parts suggestive and euphoric. And if your spring makeup goals involve cheekbones with a post-coital flush, shiny and suntanned eyelids, and lips so plump and shiny they’d put a freshly-glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut to shame, you’ll want everything.
Ahead, find a breakdown of the entire Glowgasm collection, and shop every product that just-dropped on Charlotte Tilbury's site while they're hot. It will inevitably leave you $50 poorer, but glowier than ever.
