This False Lash Hack Is Going Viral — & It's Weirdly Genius

False lashes are like the breathalysers of the beauty world. Perfectly glued to your lash line and looking soft and fluttery? You're probably just one or two drinks in. Stuck to the side of your couch where you passed out at 2 a.m.? Pass the Aspirin. It's rare that false lashes get a second life — but the one they lived the first time around is typically pretty worth it.
But one Twitter user has found a genius trick for extending the shelf life of her strip lashes — and it includes something you probably haven't thought of since turning 21: Kinder eggs.
Advertisement
Twitter user daniellehaighx, who goes by Dani, posted a photo of a Kinder egg labeled "lashes." She explained that instead of storing jelly beans inside, she keeps her falsies and a tiny tube of lash glue in there to keep her strips from getting smashed in her bag at the end of the night. Is it too late to submit this person for Beauty Innovator Of The Year?!
False eyelashes always getting wrecked shoving them in ur bag?? Go treat urself to a kinder egg ur welcome ladies x pic.twitter.com/NSQU0De2N3— Dani (@daniellehaighx) November 6, 2017
After the post, the Twitter-verse shouted their support for the pro tip with 53,000 likes and more than 13,000 re-tweets. Commenters called her "a living angel," and praised her for being so thoughtful to share her trick. One commenter, @zaranoakes05, shared her love for the Kinder container idea, explaining that she'd tried, and failed, to repurpose an Altoids container to store her lashes in the past. "I tried it with a mint tin n it didn’t work cos the mint was so strong when I put my lashes on it stung my eye," she commented. (Ouch.)
And while we never really saw a gap in the market for eyelash storage before, the reaction to this Twitter post might change that. We'll cheers to that.
Advertisement