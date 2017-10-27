Beauty trends on Instagram often have one thing in common: color. Whether it's iridescent highlighters, sunset eyes or glossy lids, beauty never shies away from bold shades and a dose of individuality. Next up? Colorful eyelashes, 2017's take on the '60s look, with neon, primary and electric shades leading the way.
Last season, colorful lashes were seen on the fall and winter 2017 catwalks, with Pucci's lead makeup artist Inge Grognard coating lashes in green, white, blue, pink and orange mascara. YSL also championed the trend earlier this year with the relaunch of their Vinyl Couture mascara in nine new shades, ranging from emerald green to vibrant fuchsia and royal blue.
Two-tone shadow not for you? Can't perfect your cat flick? Paintbox lashes are perhaps the easiest way to refresh your look, and are as wearable for daytime as for the upcoming party season. Click through to see the looks we're regramming and the products we're using to create them.