The Difference Between £95 Eyeshadow & £12 Eyeshadow

Mi-Anne Chan
This summer, a handful of new eyeshadow palette launches sent quakes through the beauty community (NARS Loaded and Urban Decay Naked Heat were two big ones). They all fall within the same warm-toned color family and contain shades of burnt orange, rust, terracotta, and bronze — perfect for nailing the "sunset" and "sunshine" eyes trend that dominated both the red carpet and Instagram.
But with fall now upon us, a new color family has taken over: pink and purple. Beauty brands left and right are coming out with rosy eyeshadows that pack a punch where pigment is concerned, like Huda Beauty's Desert Dusk Palette, Natasha Denona's Lila Palette, and ColourPop's She Palette. I put all three to the test, so check out how to wear the shades in the video above.
Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette, £47.96, available at Sephora; Natasha Denona Lila Eyeshadow Palette, £95, available at Sephora; ColourPop She Pressed Powder Shadow Palette, £11.80, available at ColourPop.
