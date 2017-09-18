The Difference Between £95 Eyeshadow & £12 Eyeshadow

But with fall now upon us, a new color family has taken over: pink and purple. Beauty brands left and right are coming out with rosy eyeshadows that pack a punch where pigment is concerned, like Huda Beauty's Desert Dusk Palette, Natasha Denona's Lila Palette, and ColourPop's She Palette. I put all three to the test, so check out how to wear the shades in the video above.