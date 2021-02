We Tried The £10 High Street Mascara TikTok Is Obsessed With

The first thing I noticed was the mascara's skinny, bendy brush, which made it easy to get right to the roots of my lashes. That's a key feature, according to Grace Lee , Maybelline's lead makeup artist in Canada. “The tapered part of the brush actually gives you a lot of product and gets in right at the inner and outer corners of your eyes,” she says. “Those little lashes are really important to grab because that’s what makes your eyes look bigger.” Lee recommends holding the wand vertically to hit your roots and corners with the smaller end to start, then using the wide part of the brush to comb through to the ends.