The Viral TikTok Videos That Defined 2020

There are two kinds of weird: the good kind and the bad kind. Having to celebrate your birthday over Zoom and wash your groceries? The bad kind. TikTok? The good kind.
To those who haven't been immersed in the wonderfully wacky world of TikTok, the exploding social media platform could seem like that confusing place that Trump hates and where people sing about Ratatouille all day. And yes, you wouldn't be entirely wrong, but that's just a part of it. TikTok is a place of experimentation, and of community — no person or clip is too strange or uncool; no interest is too niche. It's a place where there's something for everybody, and getting lost in its darkest corners is half of the fun.
That's why when it comes to the app's most viral clips of the year, you'll find that they truly run the gamut of style, theme, and humour. Here are the top 10, as decreed by the TikTok Gods themselves.