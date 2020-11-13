The good news, though, is that the government’s ineptitude has extended to its decision not to implement the TikTok ban yet. In part, that may be because the Trump administration is throwing all its resources into contesting Biden’s victory and securing a second term. Also, it turns out that major sales of huge international social media platforms between countries with decades of trade animosity aren’t as easy as you’d think. There are international laws to consider, trade agreements to honor, Chinese laws, American laws, regulatory bodies to consult, and plain old business interests to take into account.