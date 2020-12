Over the past few months, the 2007 Disney-Pixar movie about a rat who dreams of becoming a French chef has become somewhat of a meme on TikTok. On August 10, however, Emily Jacobsen ( @e_jaccs ), posted an original song called “ Remy the Ratatouille ” on TikTok, and on October 19, composer Daniel Mertzlufft, made a theatrical arrangement of the song that became the foundation for the resulting Ratatouille Musical frenzy. Since them, creators have paid homage to the animated movie through thousands of TikTok videos. Creators — many of them theater (and even Broadway) people who have been looking for a way to release all their pandemic-induced pent-up energy — created their own songs set designs , and programs for a hypothetical Ratatouille: The Musical.