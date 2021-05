Next I tried the Coconut Oil Hydrating Body Lotion, £8.99 , and this I really loved. It's similar to Nivea's iconic lotion but isn't as difficult to rub in. It promised to keep my skin fully moisturised throughout the day. If I had any dry patches in particular, mostly under my arms or behind my knees, I rubbed in extra and it worked a treat. The best thing about the collection is that each product is totally versatile. Not only do they work on your skin but they can be adapted for use in your hair, too. I used some of the Mango Butter Raw Blend, £6.99, around my hairline, which is sometimes prone to dryness, especially on hot days and if I've been sweating. I also added a small amount to the ends of my hair for added moisture.