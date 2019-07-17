Sun damage doesn't discriminate by skin tone. Everyone who spends time in the sun without sunscreen is susceptible to sunburn, irritation, and even skin cancer — regardless of how much melanin you have. Unfortunately, all sun-protecting formulas aren't made with brown skin in mind.
Many black girls will tell you — there are a lot of mediocre sunscreens out there. Some formulas leave behind a noticeable grey tint or, even worse, cover your face with a greasy film. Both results can make you want to forfeit the step all together. However, a few bad apples in the bunch shouldn't deter you from getting the daily sun protection a dermatologist recommends.
There are products on the market that blend into brown skin flawlessly, and we've found them by trial and error. Ahead, we asked several black women to share their hands-down favourite, holy-grail sunscreens. These picks won't leave you looking ashy or cause a breakout to erupt. Now, you have no more excuses.
