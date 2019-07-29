The Sunscreens Top Dermatologists Really Use Every Day

Of all the skin-care products we use, sunscreen is the most powerful — and perhaps the most scrutinised. To pass the basic buy test, it must be broad spectrum, SPF 30 or higher, and absorb without feeling greasy. One must decide between physical and mineral options and think about water resistance, too. And those considerations are just the start — after all, sunscreen is one of the only shields we have against premature ageing from sun damage and skin cancer. But there’s one thing that even the most discerning of beauty nerds don’t know about SPF: which formulas the top dermatologists use on their own complexions.
So we polled a few of our favourites, and we were surprised by what we found. For one, the priciest sunscreen isn't necessarily the best sunscreen. In fact, a few of our pros swear by easy-to-find high street brands. Another big reveal? Derms are just like us — they want tinted, quick-to-absorb formulas that look and feel as good as they perform. See their favourite picks, along with a few of our own, ahead.