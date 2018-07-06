I live in central London so I’m exposed to a lot of pollution, and it’s beginning to become more and more of a concern for me as I move through my 20s. I’ve got (what I think is) a fairly good skincare routine in place, but I’m wondering now if I should invest in some 'pollution-proof' makeup, too? I’ve seen a few products online and on Instagram that claim to be 'anti-pollution' – are they worth the investment?