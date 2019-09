To combat the effects of winter pollution, it’s vital to use products that protect and nourish, as well as create a barrier that prevents toxins entering the skin. Studies have shown that people who live in polluted areas have significantly lower skin hydration so, at night, always use a hydrating cream enriched with hyaluronic acid, such as Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture , which will replenish the skin’s moisture levels as you sleep. During the day, once you’ve cleansed, “use an antioxidant serum containing vitamin C and resveratrol, as these ingredients have the ability to neutralise damage caused by pollution particles,” advises Dr. Mahto. One of the best is NeoStrata Antioxidant Defense Serum . It contains a powerful concentrated formula of eight antioxidants to protect skin from premature ageing, neutralising five kinds of harmful free radicals and defending against pollution. And don’t ever leave the house without layering a cream containing a broad-spectrum UVA and UVB filter over the top. As well as blocking out UV radiation, this will help protect skin from the environment and can stop tiny pollution particles from attaching to the skin. Shiseido Future Solution LX Universal Defense is formulated with SPF 50 to guard against free radicals generated by UV rays and air pollutants. And keep a look out for Vichy’s new Mineral 89 skin booster, which launches later this year. Dubbed the ultimate ‘pollution partner’, this lightweight lotion combines high levels of mineralising water with hyaluronic acid to seal the skin against pollution before you apply any serums or day creams.