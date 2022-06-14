A Guide To The Best Face Masks For DIY Facials

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Face masks are more than just skincare — they're an experience. At the end of a long day, when your inbox is out of sight, there's no easier way to indulge than by slathering on some nutrients while kicking back on the couch, bathtub or even while getting some chores done.
But while they keep you calm, your face mask should be working hard for your skin. Unlike your daily cleansing, these formulas are concentrated to target particular skin concerns and provide a quick boost to tired, parched or irritated skin. So as cute as they can look, you want to make sure the goods inside are actually worth the spend.
As skincare enthusiasts, we're well across the mask market and have gained a pretty good sense for the ones that are keepers. From clay masks that clarify without stripping essential moisture, sheet masks that provide instant fixes and overnight treatments that give you glowing, plumped-up skin, there's a mask out there for everyone.
Ahead, we round up our tried-and-tested favourite face masks for every skin concern and occasion.