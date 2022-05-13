Tatcha's The Deep Cleanse and The Water Cream are two all-time faves for maintaining a clear, balanced complexion, and this latest addition is a definite upgrade to the brand's oily-skinned array of products (aka anything with the minty, blue-green packaging). The only negative thing I have to say about the mask is the price: At $105 for a 1.7 ounce jar, the stuff is not cheap. However, take it from someone who's tried every oil-absorbing mask under the sun: This one feels insanely luxurious from start to finish, and it left my skin looking visibly brighter and more even. It can sometimes feel like a struggle of constantly using oil-blotting sheets and powder to curb a greasy T-zone, but now that I have this mask in my rotation, I have one thing to say: Bring it on.