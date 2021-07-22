7 Night Serums That’ll Do The Hard Work While You Sleep

I'm all about skincare that works hard while I do the bare minimum, so it makes sense that my favourite skincare product is a good nighttime serum. These babies are usually loaded with active ingredients that diligently work overnight to replenish your skin.
There are loads of formulas, all built to tackle different skin concerns — anti-aging, brightening, acne clearing, hydrating, exfoliating and reparative and renewing — and designed to either be used in your morning or evening skincare routine. Typically in the AM you would use brightening or hydrating serums that contain ingredients like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. Whereas in the evening, you would apply your stronger, anti-aging and renewing serums that contain richer ingredients like retinol.
Nighttime serums that are reparative, resurfacing and renewing do a lot of the heavy lifting in skincare. By applying them to freshly cleansed skin at night, they have the opportunity to seep deep into your skin and work hard without the disruption of the layers we would add during our morning routines.
Below is our edit of the best nighttime serums that we recommend working into your nighttime skincare regimen. Enjoy!
