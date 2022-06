9 Genius Pedicure Tips I Learned From A Top Foot Doctor

Manicurists always extol the virtues of a slick of cuticle oil but dedicated toenail oil is a thing, too, and it can breathe new life into feet that are a little worse for wear. It doesn't have to be expensive. "After soaking your feet, use an oil to rehydrate your nails. My favourite is actually vegetable oil, which works miracles for your toenails. It helps prevent splits, aids hydration and the overall texture of toenails, and it has benefits for the rate at which they grow." Even Dina's clients are sold. She advises applying just a little bit of oil onto dry toenails and massaging it in with your fingers. Sometimes Dina mixes the vegetable oil with a couple of drops of tea tree oil, which is naturally antibacterial. In clinic she also swears by GEHWOL Protective Nail and Skin Oil, $27