9 Genius Pedicure Tips I Learned From A Top Foot Doctor

Instead, Dina loves flat foot files, which look like a bigger nail file. "I'm obsessed with these," said Dina, "but always remember to file on dry feet. I'm not a fan of using this tool on wet skin, just because you can take off too much and it can be quite sore." She has a simple trick: "Do three long strokes, then touch your feet to see how they feel. If they're still a bit rough, do another three and then stop." Dina suggests using a tool like this several times throughout the week, rather than aiming to get everything off in one hit. "A lot of people leave it and then scrub, scrub, scrub. You don't want to do that!"