OPI Takes Nail Polish Into The Metaverse

Call me woo-woo, but nail polish vibes are a thing. It's basic colour theory, and the premise, should you choose to buy into it, is that wearing a specific nail colour can have a subliminal impact on your mood — and creativity.
Author and colour expert Walaa, told me that while red nail polish is rooted in energy, wearing a shade of purple can help fuel creativity. More than the colour-theory perspective, nail brands and creatives are leaning into this subliminal connection between manicure and imagination. The throughway? Gaming. OPI just launched its newest polish collection, a "virtual" colour collaboration with Xbox.
Advertisement
According to OPI's co-founder Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, the the OPI x Xbox collab centers around creativity (and shades of purple are very-much present). "The collection’s colours reflect infinite possibilities to create," Weiss-Fischmann explains, touching on the cross between gaming and painting your nails. "Whether you play video games as a creative hobby or as a way to relax and connect with friends, nail care offers these same benefits."
You don't have to be a gamer, or even own a controller, to appreciate the new OPI collection. The overall vibe is bright and refreshingly optimistic for wintertime. Specifically, I'm into the new light-blue shade, if only for its name, Can't CTRL Me. But, You Had Me at Halo is a close second, and it's purple.
Shop the OPI x Xbox collection, below:
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.