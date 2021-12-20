How One Former Beauty Editor Found A New Community Through Video Games

These days, my brother and I text each other during every Nintendo Direct, a gaming video presentation, to revel in our mutual excitement over the latest games announced. My parents tune in for (at least) the beginning of every one of my streams, occasionally popping into chat to say hi. The friends I’ve convinced to play certain games reach out with the same questions I once asked my Twitch community (“How do I defeat a Lynel? Where do I find the Master Sword?”). And the circle of people who tune in to my streams each week aren’t there just to watch my gameplay. They’re there to catch up with each other — to communicate — and that’s been the coolest thing to witness yet.