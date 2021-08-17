"I would just caution two things, explains Lucy. "Over stripping and over-exfoliating the skin. Most of the time, if you're crossing over two different brands, chances are; your masks of choice have not been designed to be used together. So, start by checking out the active ingredients and make sure you aren't doubling up on anything. Avoid double dosing strong acids like glycolic acid, salicylic acid and also deep cleansing clays like Kaolin. The worst thing that you could do is go too crazy and send your skin into stress mode because this will stunt your results and interrupt your 'zen skin' moment."