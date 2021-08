Double masking means that you have the opportunity to prep the skin before you infuse all of the treatment ingredients. "Double masking works with your skin and not against it, by firstly removing toxins and dead skin, so that when you go in with your nourishing treatment, it means that the active ingredients won't be sitting on top of a layer of dead skin cells, they will be able to absorb more effectively. I think that too often we will apply a mask and hope for the best, but doing some pre-work first, you will get better results," says Lucy.