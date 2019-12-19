“Cream Skin” Is The Latest Korean Beauty Obsession

Looking back at 2019, one beauty trend in particular continued to reign supreme on Instagram and Pinterest, and dominated new skin-care launches: glass skin. Shine-free, entirely matte skin finally took a back seat. Instead, we became obsessed with the ultra-glowy craze — which hails from the world's unofficial skin-care capital, South Korea — mixing oils, serums, moisturizers, and exfoliators to create skin so dewy and radiant it boasted nearly transparent, mirror-like shine.
But with 2020 just around the corner, it seems there is another Korean skin-care movement to get on board with. "Cream skin," as it's called, requires a lot less effort to obtain than its glassy predecessor — and a lot less time, for that matter, so you can master it ahead of the new year.
Soko Glam co-founder Charlotte Cho recently explained to StyleCaster that cream skin is both a concept and a look that can be achieved by ditching the lengthy 10-step routine and opting for just one product with a much lighter, milkier consistency. Cho pinpoints a featherweight lotion that is a hybrid of a toner and a moisturizer as the product everyone in Korea is going mad for. The result is a complexion that is still dewy, but not blindingly so; instead, skin is super soft, moisturized, and supple.
The big buzz around cream skin is mainly down to how easy it is to achieve, according to Korean skin-care experts. "Glass skin is more focused on a skin-care routine, offering a transparent, clear, and luminous complexion using several products," says Beauty Flash founder Lisa de-la-Plain. "Cream skin is a little gentler and combines the softening and absorption powers of a toner with the hydration and benefits of a moisturizer." It's also inspired by the new trend of paring down your skin-care routine and products. "Nowadays, no one has time to follow a big routine or the need to carry around countless products," says de-la-Plain. "Instead, consumers want on-the-go products that combine traditional skin-care steps without sacrificing the results."
Ahead, the products you need to get cream skin for yourself — including the one that started it all.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.