Charlotte Cho's New Double Cleanser Is A Cult Product In The Making

The first cleanser comes in a bright blue and yellow plastic jar, along with a guitar pick-shaped spatula for scooping. The consistency reminds me of a refrigerated tub of I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! — it's a solid, but softens up immediately when you touch it. After scooping it out, you smear the yellow balm on your dry face and start rubbing it into your face. Watching my sooty mascara run down my cheeks as the cleanser emulsified was deeply satisfying, as was the fact that it didn't sting my sensitive eyes as I scrubbed it around into my lash line. The smell is a lot like Lemon Pledge, but in a good way: very clean and fresh.