This Skin-Brightening Exfoliator Is Just As Magical As It Looks

That said, since I've learned more about skin care and good-for-you ingredients, I've come to understand that some acids — glycolic salicylic , and lactic — are actually godsends for brightening my skin tone and complexion, if I use about half a drop. Too often, if I'm adding an acid into my routine for light exfoliation, it leaves my skin thirsty and on the brink of a breakout. But recently, I've found this magical formula that's both exfoliating and hydrating, at the same time, and my skin is in love.