This Skin-Brightening Exfoliator Is Just As Magical As It Looks

The sorcery of the essence-serum hybrid comes in the form of an all-natural blend of fruit acids — malic from apples, glycolic derived from sugarcane, and glow-boosting vitamin C courtesy of a kakadu plum. As is to be expected, the fruity cocktail is a little bit sticky upon initial application (you can slather up to five drops on your face), but it sinks into the skin moments after, while rose and aloe water work to replenish any moisture lost through the super gentle exfoliation process.