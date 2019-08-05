The K-Beauty Products Your Skin-Care Routine Is Missing, According To A Beauty YouTuber

The site of top innovative skin-care formulas and cuter-than-ever product packaging, South Korea is any beauty lover's dream destination. On the latest episode of Beauty With Mi, in partnership with SVEDKA, our host Mi-Anne Chan travels to the K-beauty mecca herself and shops all things trendy in the bustling streets of Myeong-dong with beauty and lifestyle YouTuber — and Seoul local — Joan Kim. So whether you're planning your next trip out east or simply need a cure for your end-of-summer wanderlust, watch the pair scoop up the best swag Seoul has to offer in the video, just above.
Advertisement