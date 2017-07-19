The restaurant confirmed that they do, in fact, hand out product to customers. But if you were wondering how this amazing practice started, well, you can thank your mom for that. "We started this on Mother's Day one year as gifts to all the female customers," Susan, an employee at Chez Maxim, tells us. "Instead of gifting them with the usual flowers, we thought it'd be nice to give something that's practical and usable. They come in individual packages — easy to carry and use. The face masks became so popular that even after the event, we had customers asking for them and offering to buy them, that we decided to make this an ongoing gift as a sign of gratitude. This way, meals provide nutrients for the inside, and face masks make them feel good on the outside — like we are providing care inside and out."