The underglow is so strong that, even after I've put on my foundation and concealer, the subtle shine still shows through in the best way. When that's not enough, I'll tap a little more on top of the rest of my makeup to use it like a buildable highlighter. Not only does it help my foundation last all day without fading, but that glow still holds strong (and, more importantly, still looks good) during my 4 p.m. slump, often spent in the fluorescent-lit office bathroom where I realize just how much sleep I didn't get the night before. Needless to say, I found my fix for "glass skin" — or at least one way to fake it until I finally perfect my skin-care routine.