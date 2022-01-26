Tower 28 & Cocokind’s Lunar New Year Collab Celebrates The AAPI Community

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
ICYMI, the Lunar New Year is nearly upon us. (February 1 — mark those calendars to celebrate the Year of the Tiger!) The holiday, traditionally celebrated in East and South Asian countries, marks the beginning of the year according to the lunar calendar, which follows the monthly phases of the moon. Traditionally, the color red is in heavy rotation during new year’s festivities, and beauty brands love to get in on the festivities by releasing limited-edition glossy crimson packaging or exclusive vermillion shades of lipstick; but if there were any year to take the celebration even further, it's this one. In the spirit of solidarity, two Asian female-founded beauty brands, Tower 28 and Cocokind, are teaming up for an extra-special collab with a charitable component. (In addition to the founders’ similar backgrounds, the two imprints share an emphasis on clean, vegan, and generally skin-friendly formulations to help maintain dermatologic harmony.)
For a limited time, you can shop Tower 28 & Cocokind's Lunar New Year Bundle, featuring four full-size products from both brands. $5 from every purchase will benefit the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum, an organization that empowers AAPI women and girls and fosters community-building.
Inside the Lunar New Year Bundle, you'll find two Tower 28 bestsellers: A crystal-clear ShineOn Lip Jelly and the brand's iconic BeachPlease tinted balm in the prettiest shade of rose. From Cocokind, there are two foundational steps in any skin-care routine: The AHA Jelly Cleanser and Ceramide Barrier Serum. While all four products in the kit are stars in their own right, you're also getting the most bang for your buck when you shop the bundle. (There's a savings of $18 versus à la carte pricing.) The kit retails for $55 and is exclusive to Tower 28 and Cocokind's websites.
While this time of year is usually one for celebration, it also served as a stark reminder of the crucial, imminent need to empower and support the AAPI community. During a press webinar for the Lunar New Year Bundle’s launch on January 24, a throng of trolls infiltrated the virtual event to share disturbing hate speech and imagery. 'Today, while hosting a gathering of AAPI women and allies in a conversation about how to stop anti-Asian hate, we were targeted by a [Zoom] bombing of horrific, violent, racially charged images and audio," actor Olivia Munn, also in attendance, wrote on Instagram. "While it momentarily disrupted our event, we later resumed because these malicious acts will not stop the conversation.
As a reminder, you don't need an amazing beauty collab to donate and support the AAPI community. Whether you support Asian-owned businesses, restaurants, and grocery stores, or donate to organizations like Stop AAPI Hate and the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF), there's nothing more beautiful than solidarity.
