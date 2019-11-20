If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
The moment all beauty aficionados have been saving up for is finally upon us: it's Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty sale season! And what better way to usher in this delightful time of year than by indulging in some of the best Korean beauty products on the scene? Soko Glam has staked its claim as a cult-fave beauty retailer by bringing us a bounty of must-have K-beauty products. Whether it’s sheet masks, snail ampoules, or exfoliators, Soko Glam carries the very best of the best.
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Soko Glam will be sharing its most ambitious deals to date. All products are already a whopping 30% off starting today (just use code SGBF19 at checkout), and as if that weren’t exciting enough, shoppers will have the chance to win a trip to South Korea! For every order on what Soko Glam is calling Golden Monday (December 2), shoppers will receive a scratch-off card for a shot at a K-beauty trip of a lifetime to explore Seoul, courtesy of Soko Glam. If you do your shopping on Cyber Monday, be sure to use the code GOLDEN upon checkout to make sure you receive a scratch-off card and that coveted 30% discount.
You’ll also be able to shop Soko Glam’s two holiday sets: the Merry & Bright Set and Best of 2019 Holiday Set. What's more, the entirety of Cyber Week, anyone who spends more than $135 will get a gift of an exclusive Soko Glam Jade Roller as well. Check out a few of the gorgeous beauty goodies you won’t want to miss during Soko Glam’s Black Friday and Golden Monday sales event.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.