Everything I Bought On My K-Beauty Shopping Spree in South Korea

Given the country's unique ability to create breakout global hits, when I got a chance to go to the epicenter of South Korean shopping on my recent trip to Seoul, I jumped on the opportunity to explore K-beauty and K-fashion trends at the source. But, seeing as it was my first time visiting Seoul, I thought it fitting to bring along a guide. I met up with Joan Kim , a Korean-American content creator who moved to Seoul back in 2014 and has made a name for herself sharing snippets of her life in her new city, for a tour.