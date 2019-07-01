Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
"How hot is too hot?" This is a real query I typed into my Google search bar one humid morning while vacationing in Tulum, Mexico. In actuality, it was a mild day by Tulum standards — a mere 84 degrees at 9 a.m. that grew to a sweltering 95 degrees by mid-day. It was the kind of weather I'd typically use as an excuse to sit around watching reruns of Law & Order: SVU with a fan pointed directly at me. But since we were on vacation, I thought I'd use the opportunity to test some of my long-wear makeup favorites.
From Fenty Beauty's ultra-matte concealer to C'est Moi's $8 eyeshadow crayon, these products were made to stand up to the summer's sweatiest days, but can they hold up through hours of biking and swimming in the sweltering sun? Press play to find out.
