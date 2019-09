Pubic Hair Shaving Stencils Exist, Because Of Course They Do

From the department of duh: What you do with your pubic hair all comes down to personal preference. If you like your vagina to be as hairless as a Sphynx cat, you do you. Want to make like the French and let it grow? That's cool, too. How you choose to groom (or not groom) is entirely up to you, but say you want to style your down-there hair. You might want a little help, because the truth is, trimming your bush into an intricate shape isn't as easy as those Schick commercials suggest, and unless you've got the skills of a sketch artist, your design can go south (sorry) — fast. Luckily, there's a company that's doing the hard work for you.