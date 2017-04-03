Pubic Hair Shaving Stencils Exist, Because Of Course They Do

The square, oval, and heart are all priced at 864 yen, which comes out to be about $7.80. (The triangle rings in a bit higher at $9.) Better still, the center of each pattern has creases that fold into different shapes, so you can create your own design, too. That alone might make it worth the international shipping fee, because frankly, free-handing a dog paw with a sharp razor isn't something you should have to take on without assistance.