Pubic Hair Shaving Stencils Exist, Because Of Course They Do

From the department of duh: What you do with your pubic hair all comes down to personal preference. If you like your vagina to be as hairless as a Sphynx cat, you do you. Want to make like the French and let it grow? That's cool, too. How you choose to groom (or not groom) is entirely up to you, but say you want to style your down-there hair. You might want a little help, because the truth is, trimming your bush into an intricate shape isn't as easy as those Schick commercials suggest, and unless you've got the skills of a sketch artist, your design can go south (sorry) — fast. Luckily, there's a company that's doing the hard work for you.
Ravia, a Japanese beauty brand, just launched four nylon pubic hair-shaving guides in varying shapes and sizes, including a heart, triangle, square, and oval. (Its polka-dotted padding has an uncanny resemblance to diapers, but that's neither here nor there.)
Here's how they work: Each one comes equipped with a side of gripping fibers that latch on to your pubic hair to hold the design in place, according to Rocket News. You slap it on and trace around the area with your razor. Then when you peel off the fabric, just as you would with your Velcro sneakers, you've got a piece of art that rivals Monet's gardens. It's like the grown-up version of a stencil kit.
The square, oval, and heart are all priced at 864 yen, which comes out to be about $7.80. (The triangle rings in a bit higher at $9.) Better still, the center of each pattern has creases that fold into different shapes, so you can create your own design, too. That alone might make it worth the international shipping fee, because frankly, free-handing a dog paw with a sharp razor isn't something you should have to take on without assistance.
