If you're unfamiliar with the term "vajacial," let us assure you it's not some part of a made-up language with roots in Pig Latin. (Though it has made appearances on the pages of Urban Dictionary.) Rather, it's the name of a facial designed especially for the skin around your — say it with us — vagina. It's meant to exfoliate, clear up ingrown hairs, and remove all the gunk your pores. Sexy! But don't just take our word for it; Khloé Kardashian swears by the special facial, too.
She recommended on her app that everyone — or at least anyone with a vested interest in keeping up the appearance of their lady parts (looking at you, Corinne Olympios) — pay a visit to their local spa for regular vajacials. "Expect exfoliation, toning, and a 'face' mask," Kardashian said. In case you're curious (you are, don't lie), she likes to get the area treated at the Stript Wax Bar in L.A., where the price of the facial will run you a cool $75. (Feeling spendy? You can also opt for your standard Vajazzle, which includes — you guessed it — bedazzled adornments, for just $30.)
Of course, the TLC doesn't stop there. She also has a full-blown beauty routine specifically tailored to her vagina. One thing on the list? The V-Magic Skin Cream, which, as we recently reported, is free of dyes, fragrances, soy, hormones, steroids, synthetic preservatives, petroleum, and parabens. "Bonus points for being 100% organic," she said, adding that it's like "Aquaphor for your vagina. It can be used in so many ways." Uh, Khloé, how else are you supposed to use vagina cream, we wonder? Another staple in her lineup: Shaveworks The Cool Fix, the exfoliating soothing gel you can scoop up at Sephora.
Who knew your other set of lips could require so much upkeep? Only in Hollywood...
