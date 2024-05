12 AAPI-Founded Beauty Products Our Editors Can’t Get Enough Of

From Tatcha to Kulfi , the AAPI founders behind these brands have managed to carve out a niche in the competitive beauty space by combining traditional wisdom (often stemming from rituals in their respective cultures) with Western product innovation.The result? Cult favorite makeup, skincare and haircare that is not only efficacious, but inspires and educates, too. Even better, some brands make it their core mission to give back to their communities. Take Tower 28 Beauty , for example. The brand has pledged past donations to the Asian Pacific Fund and Heart of Dinner , which delivers free meals and caring notes to Asian American elders in NYC.