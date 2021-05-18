Soko Glam’s Spotlighting 7 Asian Beauty Founders This Month — Shop Them Here

Thanks to the wide world of online shopping, scoring the best K-beauty products doesn't require you to procure a boarding pass — let alone look up from your phone. And, while we're all for indulging in some skin- and self-love, there's a lot more to celebrate about Asian beauty than snail essences and bouncy creams. This is where Soko Glam's new initiative, Beauty for Good, comes into play. The new endeavor — which kicks off today — is dedicated to spotlighting mission-driven brands by allocating virtual shelf space to elevate their platforms. As one of the best places to shop for beauty period, this level of exposure can be transformative for young founders.
In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, co-founder Charlotte Cho has curated seven new-to-Soko Glam, AAPI-founded brands to the site. But that's not all! Through the end of the month, Soko Glam will be donating a portion of this collection's proceeds to The AAPI Community Fund; an initiative working to elevate and support AAPI voices. Ahead, meet the first class of need-to-know (and need-to-shop!) AAPI beauty brands to get on your radar ASAP.
