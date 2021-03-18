The Soko Glam Sale Is A Skin-Care Dream Come True

Ready to take your skin-care to new, dewy heights? K-beauty destination Soko Glam has your virtual passport to Seoul's best beauty boutiques with the Find Your Fresh Start sale, which kicks off today. From now through March 25, you can take 20% off your order, and top brands like Acwell, Missha, Neogen, and Good (Skin Days) (a Soko Glam-exclusive brand with a charitable component, Good Days For All, which donates a portion of proceeds for every purchase to non-profits that support the AAPI community.) are all game. All you need to do is use promo code FRESHSTART to get the discount. (And for the big spenders out there, you can get a six-piece Acwell trial set for free with orders over $100.)
Some limited exclusions do apply, so the promo isn't valid on Then I Met You, EM Cosmetics, gift set, merchandise, and gift cards. Ahead, a sampling of the bestselling K-beauty gems that we're carting.
