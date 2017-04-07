This Face Mask Is The Equivalent Of A Booster Shot For Your Skin

There are plenty of instances where the word "shot" can be blood-curdling. When you're at the doctor's office, for example, and he or she is ready to stick you with a flu-fighting syringe. Or at 1:30 a.m., at your local bar, when you see out the corner of your eye that the bartender is pouring you a Fireball night cap.
But when the shot is filled with a dose of hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, or hydrolyzed collagen, and is meant to take your skin from Hunger Games-level stressed to a visage worthy of that Capitol glow? Well, in that case, we'll gladly welcome the booster. Which is where the brand-new Tonymoly Megatox Ampoule Sheet Masks come in.
Advertisement
The geniuses behind the K-beauty brand (who, mind you, also dreamt up that Pokémon skin collection we've all been dying to catch) found a way to make masking fun again. Each of the three Megatox sheet masks — available in brightening, firming, and hydrating formulations — are housed in colorful, coolest-ever needle shapes that make it feel like you're in the derm's chair, as opposed to on the couch at your apartment. They're also soaked with high concentrations of skin-care ingredients: Bright Shot is packed with glutathione, a free radical-fighting antioxidant that combats hyper-pigmentation; Moist Shot contains moisture-trapping hyaluronic acid; and Lift Shot is loaded with hydrolyzed collagen, teeny amino acids that help plump up skin. Just peel back the packaging, unroll the paper, and slap on the mask for 15 to 20 minutes.
It's loads of fun to use, but what's better is that one sheet will only set you back $6.50. Our only complaint? Getting the sheet mask out of its syringe-like container was tricky — the plastic was really sealed on there — that it required scissors (and patience). But, considering that the waiting time at a dermatologist's or aesthetician's office is far more taxing, we'll happily take it.
Advertisement