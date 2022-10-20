The Stars Have Aligned For Supernal’s New Cosmic Stone Gua Sha

If you've ever impulse-bought an inexpensive gua sha tool from Amazon, then you'll immediately feel the difference in Supernal's; not only is the jade absolutely beautiful, but the stone itself feels solid and impeccably carved. (It also comes with a petal-soft velvet pouch for safekeeping.) At $68 for the Xiuyan Jade (which is a translucent light or yellowish greens) or $88 for the slightly heavier Nephrite Jade, it's a luxurious item with a price tag to match. However, as gua sha can be a meaningful part of a self-care routine (not to mention one that is centuries-old and all too often appropriated), I wholeheartedly believe in supporting brands who are creating these tools with intention, rather than capitalizing on a fad. (Supernal's founder, Melissa Medvedich, is of Chinese descent.) Plus, with the holidays around the corner, I personally cannot think of a better beauty gift that combines luxury and practicality with ease — and TBH, aren't the best gifts the ones you get to use every day?