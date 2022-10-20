The Stars Have Aligned For Supernal’s New Cosmic Stone Gua Sha

Gua sha is so much more than the vibe-y jade or rose quartz tools you see on Instagram. (But you know that already.) While real-deal gua sha (which loosely translates to “scraping”) is far from glamorous, it’s true that there are myriad benefits to be reaped from adopting the practice to your own routine. As someone who deals with persistent, at times intense, TMJ pain, I found that nightly massage has worked wonders to ease my tense jaw. While Sandra Lanshin Chiu, L.Ac, Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner and founder Lanshin makes my go-to tools, I’ve found another one to add to my array: Supernal’s just-launched Cosmic Stone, available in two types of handcrafted jade.
You may have heard of the brand from its bestselling Cosmic Glow Oil (a longtime favorite of mine), and as facial oil is a preferred vehicle for Gua sha (never ever do it on dry skin!), developing a custom tool was a natural next step for the brand.
While I personally think the curvy, V-shaped Gua sha tools are easier for beginners since it's more intuitive (you just hug it against your face), rectangular ones like Cosmic Stone can be designed to offer up to four different modalities for each side. Cosmic Stone's long side has a wavy edge
for smooth sculpting of the neck, cheeks, forehead or under-eye, a shorter, softly curved edge for smaller areas, a straight comb edge for a massage-like feel, and lastly a V-shaped arc short edge that can be used anywhere from brows, cheekbones, along the jaw, or even the spine. (As someone with scoliosis, I cannot recommend this more for tight upper back muscles.)
If you've ever impulse-bought an inexpensive gua sha tool from Amazon, then you'll immediately feel the difference in Supernal's; not only is the jade absolutely beautiful, but the stone itself feels solid and impeccably carved. (It also comes with a petal-soft velvet pouch for safekeeping.) At $68 for the Xiuyan Jade (which is a translucent light or yellowish greens) or $88 for the slightly heavier Nephrite Jade, it's a luxurious item with a price tag to match. However, as gua sha can be a meaningful part of a self-care routine (not to mention one that is centuries-old and all too often appropriated), I wholeheartedly believe in supporting brands who are creating these tools with intention, rather than capitalizing on a fad. (Supernal's founder, Melissa Medvedich, is of Chinese descent.) Plus, with the holidays around the corner, I personally cannot think of a better beauty gift that combines luxury and practicality with ease — and TBH, aren't the best gifts the ones you get to use every day?
