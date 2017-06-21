To call Frida Kahlo a legend would be an understatement. Her powerful story — both of personal struggle and creative triumph — has made her one of the most compelling figures of the 20th century. And then there's her iconic style: Who could forget that trademark unibrow or the ahead-of-the-times flower crowns? Even Beyoncé dressed as the late artist for Halloween last year. In Mexico City, where I spent a chunk of my formative years growing up, her portrait hung on three different walls in our house. She was a symbol of fearlessness.
Equally bold as Kahlo is the packaging on MISSHA's new makeup compact inspired by her. At first glance, the colorful designs vaguely resemble some of her most famous paintings, like the bright yellow deer, the skulls, and the red roses. Pop it open, however, and you'll notice a lightweight foundation housed inside, with loads of skin-care benefits.
The formula itself has a lot of the same properties as other cushion compacts on the market: It's packed with skin-loving ingredients like jojoba seed oil, hyaluronic acid, and a randomly numbered but much-appreciated SPF 37, plus it comes with a sponge that makes application easy. It dispenses the just-right amount of pigment, too, so you can cover up any imperfections without the fear of it looking too caked-on. Oh, and it won't slide off your face the moment you step foot out into the humid weather. Praise!
But it's the foundation's scent that has me feeling all sorts of nostalgia. Despite my hesitation to use any kind of makeup with a fragrance, even I can't stop dabbing it on for the smell alone, which is like walking through a garden of flowers. Or maybe, just maybe, it's because it reminds me of the bouquets of fresh blooms she wore in all those paintings I loved so much.
