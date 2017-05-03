They say the best things in life are free — and some things are, like sex, food samples at Costco, and finding an open seat on the subway during rush hour. But we’d argue that plenty of other great things requite a credit card and a beauty catalog of products. So when a brand delivers the news that it's having a sale for no reason whatsoever, we lose our shit. Which is where MISSHA's limited-time-only "Sheet Mask Café" comes in.
After showcasing some of its best masks at the Nordstrom K-beauty pop-up, MISSHA wanted to give fans even more sheet mask bliss... for a way smaller price tag. The K-beauty company is offering up the facial treatments for dirt cheap on the brand's website — we're talking 50% off every single one — with some of them selling for less than a McDonalds Quarter Pounder. Even better, none of 'em will cost you more than five bucks.
Oh, and if you order 10 masks, you'll qualify for free shipping. The only downside is that the sale won't be around forever, and some of the offerings are already sold out. But if you hurry, you can get it on the deal before it's too late. Click ahead to check out some of our favorites, then get ready for a race to checkout.