Another Reason To Shop Nordstrom? It Just Added 500 More Beauty Buys

Nordstrom is doing a damn good job of keeping itself in the news this week — and today, we got one more reason to shop the department store. Just a month after launching a dedicated natural beauty section, Nordstrom has announced a new development that’s about to make its lineup even more irresistible. A K-beauty concept shop within a shop is coming, featuring 500 products from beloved brands and soon-to-be favorites alike, some of which are making their stateside debut. The collection officially debuts tomorrow, February 10th, in seven Nordstrom locations across North America. If you’re based in Seattle, Bellevue, WA, Dallas, L.A., Chicago, Vancouver, or Toronto, you’re one of the lucky few that’ll get to browse the selection in person. (Hot tip: Time your shopping trip to one of the store's Beauty Trends Events and get some freebies thrown in, too.) The rest of us will still be able shop the coolest Korean beauty brands like Glow Recipe, Touch In Sol, Chosungah22, Huxley, and more on the Pop-In@Nordstrom website. Just one thing: The pop-up only runs through March 26th, so don’t waste a second before filling up your cart. Jelly eyeshadows, 24K gold-infused cotton swabs, and banana milk masks await.
